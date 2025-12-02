SC adjourns Haldwani encroachment case; heightened security grips Banbhoolpura

DEHRADUN: The highly anticipated Supreme Court hearing regarding the demolition of encroachments on railway land in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani, Uttarakhand, was adjourned on Tuesday. The matter will now be heard on December 10.

The delay comes despite heightened security and an alert status maintained across the Banbhoolpura region throughout the day, as residents anxiously awaited the court's decision on the fate of thousands of families residing on railway property.

The Railways claim that approximately 29 acres of their land in Haldwani are illegally occupied by around 4,365 encroachers.

Ahead of the scheduled hearing, authorities had placed Banbhoolpura on high alert. Entry of outside individuals and vehicles was restricted, and security personnel, including the ITBP and CRPF, were placed on standby across the area.

This protracted dispute over railway land in Banbhoolpura and surrounding areas has been ongoing for nearly two decades. An initial demolition drive took place near the station 19 years ago, but a lack of proper demarcation led to encroachments being re-established in subsequent years.

Petitioner Ravi Shankar Joshi noted that the legal battle dates back to 2007, when the High Court first ordered the removal of encroachments from railway land in Banbhoolpura and Gafur Basti. At that time, the administration cleared about 2,400 square meters.

The issue resurfaced in 2013 when Joshi filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning illegal mining in the Gaula River and damage to the Gaula bridge. During the proceedings, the railway land encroachment issue was brought before the court again.

In 2016, the court directed the Railways to clear all encroachments within ten weeks. Subsequently, the encroachers and the State Government attempted to argue in the High Court that the land belonged to the state government as ‘Nazul’ land, an argument the court dismissed on January 10, 2017.