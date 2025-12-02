SC questions legal status of Rohingyas, asks can 'intruders' be given red carpet welcome

He said India is a country with a lot of poor people, and we should focus on them.

"First you enter, you cross the border illegally. You dug a tunnel or crossed the fence and entered India illegally. Then you say, now that I have entered, your laws must apply to me and say, I am entitled to food, I am entitled to shelter, my children are entitled to education. Do we want to stretch the law like this," the CJI asked.

The petitioner referred to an apex court order of 2020 in which it was said that Rohingyas must be deported only according to procedure.

"We also have poor people in the country. They are citizens. Are they not entitled to certain benefits and amenities? Why not concentrate on them? It is true, even if somebody has entered illegally, we should not subject them to third-degree methods. You are asking writ of habeas to bring them back," CJI Kant asked.

The bench said if repatriation is sought then it may give rise to "logistical issues".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the plea has not been filed by an affected person and the petitioner has no locus to file such a plea.

On July 31, the top court, while hearing a batch of pleas concerning Rohingyas in the country, had said the first major issue to be dealt with in cases concerning Rohingyas is whether they are refugees or illegal entrants.

It said once that is decided, the other issues might be consequential.

"The first major issue is simple, are they refugees or illegal entrants," Justice Kant observed.

The bench took note of the broad issues that arose for its consideration in the pleas relating to Rohingyas.

"Whether the Rohingyas are entitled to be declared as refugees? If so, what protections, privileges or rights are they entitled to," the bench asked.

It said the second issue is if the Rohingyas are not refugees and are illegal entrants, whether the action of the Centre and states in deporting them was justified.