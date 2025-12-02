Top seers expelled from Juna Akhara amid rift

HARIDWAR: A major rift has surfaced within Uttarakhand’s spiritual leadership with the expulsion of two senior Mahamandaleshwars—Swami Prabodhanand Giri and Swami Yatindranand Giri—from the Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara.

The action, taken late Sunday, followed their participation in a meeting at Bharat Sewa Ashram in Haridwar that saw several sadhus reportedly raise demands contrary to the Akhara Parishad’s established norms.

Announcing the decision, Juna Akhara’s International President Mohan Bharti Maharaj said the two seers made “unwarranted statements and used abusive language against the government and administration.” He alleged they were attempting to “damage Sanatan Dharma and disrupt preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela,” adding that Prabodhanand Giri also faces a pending murder-related inquiry.