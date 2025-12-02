Video shows Shiv Sena MLA entering poll booth while woman votes in Hingoli; probe ordered

Election officials have launched a probe after a video purportedly showed Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar entering a polling booth while a woman was casting her vote during the local bodies election in Maharashtra's Hingoli district on Tuesday.

Voting is underway across 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the first phase of the local body elections in the state, where 6,042 seats and 264 posts of council presidents are up for grabs.

A video surfaced on social media, in which Bangar can be seen entering the polling booth, peeking into the enclosure as a woman cast her vote and speaking to her.