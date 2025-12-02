World leaders listen when Modi speaks, this reflects India's rising global strength: RSS chief Bhagwat

PUNE: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said world leaders listen carefully when Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks and this is happening because India's strength is getting manifested and the country is finding its rightful place.

Speaking at an event organised in Pune on Monday to mark 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bhagwat suggested one should not look forward to celebrating milestones like jubilees or centenaries, but aim to complete the given task within the stipulated time.

"That is what the Sangh has been doing. Though the Sangh has completed 100 years, braving challenges and weathering many storms, it is time to introspect why the task of uniting the entire society has taken so long," he told the gathering.

It is generally believed that when India rises, global problems get resolved, conflicts diminish, and peace prevails, the RSS leader opined.

"This is recorded in history, and we must recreate it. This is the need of the hour. The current global situation demands this from India. And that is why Sangh volunteers have been working since day one with the resolve to complete this mission," he noted.

Highlighting India's growing stature at the global stage, Bhagwat said, "Why is Prime Minister (Modi) being heard globally with rapt attention? He is being heard because India's strength is now beginning to manifest at places where it rightfully should. And that has made the world take notice."