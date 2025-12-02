Yamuna still dirty despite crores spent: Centre tells House

NEW DELHI: The Jal Shakti ministry on Monday said untreated sewage, missing effluent treatment facilities, project delays and a major shortfall in solid waste processing remain the primary reasons the Yamuna continues to run polluted in the national capital. It also disclosed that the Delhi Jal Board spent about Rs 5,536 crore over the past three financial years on efforts to clean the river.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, MoS for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary said that Delhi had a sewage-treatment gap of 414 MLD as of August 2025, lacked common effluent treatment plants in several approved industrial areas, and continued to face delays in completing and upgrading key sewage-treatment projects. He added that the city generates 11,862 tonnes of solid waste a day but can treat only 7,641 tonnes, leaving a shortfall of 4,221 tonnes.