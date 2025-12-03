‘2 goals with 1 step’: Tihar inmates shaping lives, carving school desks

NEW DELHI: In what ties classroom comfort to prison inmate rehabilitation, the Delhi Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has cleared a proposal to procure 10,000 dual desks from the Tihar Central Jail Factory for the city’s government schools.

Gupta said the decision hits two goals with one step—easing the furniture crunch in schools while expanding opportunities for inmates to learn skills and earn wages. This will not only improve the learning environment in schools, but also create employment and rehabilitation opportunities for inmates in Tihar, she said.

All these desks will be supplied at the proposed GST-inclusive rates, with the total project pegged at Rs 8.95 crore. The education department has already set aside Rs 20 crore in the 2025–26 budget for furniture and essential items.