3rd indigenous N-sub to be commissioned soon

NEW DELHI: India is preparing to strengthen the naval arm of its nuclear triad, with Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi announcing on Tuesday that the third indigenous nuclear-powered submarine, INS Aridaman, is in “final stages of trials” and “will be commissioned soon”.
The Admiral confirmed that India’s underwater deterrent is set for a fresh boost, with the submarine adding a new layer to a programme that remains one of the country’s most closely guarded strategic projects.
The first submarine in this line was INS Arihant, followed by INS Arighat. The SSBN programme is central to India’s nuclear deterrence, which already includes proven air and land components. He told the media ahead of Navy Day that the force is focused on “boosting its overall combat prowess” as several key projects move toward completion.
Admiral Tripathi noted that the long-delayed plan to acquire six stealth submarines under Project 75 India is finally approaching closure. “The process to seal the proposed acquisition of six stealth submarines under Project 75 India (P75-I) is nearing completion,” he said. He added that the Navy expects to receive the first four of the 26 Rafale-M fighter jets in 2028, part of a Rs 64,000-crore deal with France signed in April.
INS Arihant, India’s first home-built nuclear submarine, was launched in 2009 and quietly commissioned in 2016, placing India among a small group—the US, Russia, the UK, France and China—that operate nuclear-powered submarines.
Admiral Tripathi also highlighted the Navy’s role during recent tensions with Pakistan. Recalling the ongoing Operation Sindoor, he said its “aggressive posturing forced the Pakistan Navy to remain close to their ports.” The Navy maintained high operational readiness across the Western Arabian Sea for the last seven to eight months following the hostilities.
He added that Operation Sindoor “remains in progress,” noting that “the aggressive posturing and immediate action during Operation Sindoor, including deployment of the carrier battle group, forced the Pakistan Navy to remain close to their ports or near the Makran coast.” The operation also imposed financial pressure on Pakistan, as many merchant ships avoided the country and insurance costs for travel to the country rose sharply.
India continues to advocate global nuclear disarmament. After its 1998 Pokhran-II tests, India stressed it sought “credible minimum deterrence” and would follow “no first use.” This commitment was detailed in the 2003 nuclear doctrine.