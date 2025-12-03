3rd indigenous N-sub to be commissioned soon

NEW DELHI: India is preparing to strengthen the naval arm of its nuclear triad, with Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi announcing on Tuesday that the third indigenous nuclear-powered submarine, INS Aridaman, is in “final stages of trials” and “will be commissioned soon”.

The Admiral confirmed that India’s underwater deterrent is set for a fresh boost, with the submarine adding a new layer to a programme that remains one of the country’s most closely guarded strategic projects.

The first submarine in this line was INS Arihant, followed by INS Arighat. The SSBN programme is central to India’s nuclear deterrence, which already includes proven air and land components. He told the media ahead of Navy Day that the force is focused on “boosting its overall combat prowess” as several key projects move toward completion.

Admiral Tripathi noted that the long-delayed plan to acquire six stealth submarines under Project 75 India is finally approaching closure. “The process to seal the proposed acquisition of six stealth submarines under Project 75 India (P75-I) is nearing completion,” he said. He added that the Navy expects to receive the first four of the 26 Rafale-M fighter jets in 2028, part of a Rs 64,000-crore deal with France signed in April.

INS Arihant, India’s first home-built nuclear submarine, was launched in 2009 and quietly commissioned in 2016, placing India among a small group—the US, Russia, the UK, France and China—that operate nuclear-powered submarines.