Bidding is responsibility, not hobby: Haryana minister orders probe into Rs 1.17 crore fancy number bidder

CHANDIGARH: A Hisar resident who emerged as the successful bidder with a Rs 1.17 crore offer for the fancy vehicle number HR-88-B-8888 in an online auction held in Charkhi Dadri’s Badhra subdivision is now under investigation after failing to pay by the deadline.

Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij on Thursday termed bidding in auctions “a responsibility, not a hobby” and directed transport officials to examine the bidder’s financial capacity and income sources. The Income Tax Department has also been asked to look into the matter.

The bidder was required to make the payment by Monday after initially paying Rs 1,000 as the participation fee and Rs 10,000 as the security deposit to take part in the online bidding process.

Vij said that during the recent online auction for vehicle number HR-88-B-8888, an individual placed the highest bid of Rs 1.17 crore. “However, after placing the bid, the person allowed his security amount to be forfeited. Therefore, his financial capacity and source of income will now be thoroughly investigated to verify whether he was genuinely capable of bidding such a large amount,” he said.

The minister noted that fancy and VIP vehicle numbers in Haryana are allotted only through auctions. People often make very high bids for such numbers, not only for prestige but also because the process contributes significantly to state revenue.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the incident, Vij said that participating in an auction is a serious responsibility, not a casual activity. He added that the recent incident shows some individuals are treating the auction process lightly.

He said, “I have issued strict instructions to Transport Department officials to check the bidder’s actual income and property. It must be confirmed whether the person really has the financial capacity to bid. A written request is also being sent to the Income Tax Department for a thorough investigation so that no one in the future participates in auctions on false financial claims or without sufficient economic ability.”