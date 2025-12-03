Calcutta HC Division Bench retains 32000 primary school teachers' jobs, rejects Justice Ganguly’s order

KOLKATA: A Division Bench of the Calcutta HC rejected the verdict of (now retired) Justice Ganguly on cancelling the appointment of 32,000 primary teachers in State-run and State-aided primary schools across West Bengal.
The Division Bench of Justice Tapobrata Chakraborty and Justice Reetobroto Kumar Mitra pronounced the verdict this afternoon.
With today’s verdict, the Mamata Banerjee government in the State heaved a sigh of relief.
It comes at a crucial time when the Supreme Court invalidated appointments of around 26,000 teachers of government-sponsored and government-aided secondary and higher secondary schools across districts and cities, citing institutional corruption in recruitment tests organised by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).
The verdict, ahead of the Bengal Assembly elections due next year, also comes as a major relief to the ruling Trinamool, hit by several corruption scandals, especially in the education sector.
Expressing satisfaction with today’s verdict, the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, told reporters, “I am happy with the court order and families of the teachers have been saved. The judges have handled the issue with humanity. It’s not justified to move the court every now and then to cancel someone’s job. We give jobs, not take them away.”
The Bench said today, “After being in service for nine years, if they are removed now, there could be an adverse impact on the families.”
In 2023, Justice Ganguly, who is now a BJP MP from Tamluk in East Midnapore district, had cancelled the appointments of the 32,000 primary teachers for alleged manipulation of the recruitment process (Teachers Eligibility Test held in 2014).
In his order, Justice Ganguly had asked the state government to execute a fresh recruitment process and complete it within three months.
However, the division bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar and Justice Supratim Bhattacharya put an interim stay on the single bench order of cancelling the appointments and granted the State six months to complete the process of recruitment of a fresh panel.
The state government moved the apex court against the Division Bench order. The apex court had upheld the stay on appointments to the 32,000 posts and sent back the case to the High Court for final hearing.
Meanwhile, on 12 November, the Division Bench of Justice Tapobrata Chakraborty and Justice Reetobroto Kumar Mitra concluded the hearing in the matter.
Trinamool leadership alleged that isolated incidents of mistakes, misdemeanours, negligence and crime were being projected as a complete collapse of the education system.
“A political issue is being created from these isolated instances. We object to that. The BJP, the CPM and a section of the Congress are involved in this,” the leadership expressed.