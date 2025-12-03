Dehradun Diary | Dharmendra’s ashes reach Haridwar

Veteran actor Dharmendra’s ashes have arrived in Haridwar, where the immersion ceremony, known as ‘Asthi Visarjan’, will take place at VIP Ghat on Wednesday. Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and other family members have reached Haridwar to perform the rituals.

The family has requested privacy and asked the media to maintain distance. The ashes are currently kept at Pilibhit House in Haridwar, a 100-year-old mansion on the banks of the Ganges, where the family is also staying. Security arrangements have been made at VIP Ghat to ensure a peaceful ceremony. The iconic actor passed away on November 24 after a long illness.

State’s Raj Bhavan renamed ‘Lok Bhavan’

Symbolising a shift in governance, Uttarakhand’s Raj Bhavan has officially been renamed ‘Lok Bhavan’ (People’s House), effective Monday. The Governor’s Secretariat confirmed the change, citing a letter from the Union Home Ministry and the approval of Governor Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh (Retd). “This renaming of the Raj Bhavan in Dehradun and Nainital is official,” stated Governor’s Secretary Ravinath Raman.

This move aligns with a national trend of transforming symbols of colonial-era authority into spaces reflecting public accessibility. Observers note this is part of a broader initiative championed by PM Narendra Modi to redefine public office.