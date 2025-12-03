Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea seeking court-monitored panel to supervise stages of trial in Red Fort blast case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a petition seeking a court-monitored committee to supervise all stages of trial in the Red Fort blast case.

The high court said the trial in the case has not started yet and the issue raised in the petition was only on apprehension and it cannot be assumed that there will be a delay in the trial.

Petitioner Dr Pankaj Pushkar sought a day-to-day trial in the case and a direction to the probe agency to file monthly status reports before the court-appointed oversight committee.

"It is a good piece of essay and not writ petition. You have to differentiate between a writ petition and a piece of research paper. We are not sitting here to entertain your ideas and suggestions.

"We are sitting here to entertain a petition where you are able to show infringement of any of your fundamental rights or constitutional provisions or any other legally enforceable rights," a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said.

After some arguments, the petitioner's counsel urged the court to allow him to withdraw his petition.

The bench added, "At least don't waste the court's time. We understand a situation where it is pending for years but the trial has not started yet."

The petitioner's counsel said at least the trial should be concluded according to the legislative mandate and it is not happening.