Delhi–Dehradun travel time to drop to 2.5 hours as trial run begins on new expressway

DEHRADUN: Commuters are set to witness a dramatic reduction in travel time between the National Capital Region and Uttarakhand’s capital, as the trial run for the ambitious Delhi–Saharanpur–Dehradun Expressway commenced late Sunday night.

The 210-kilometre project, whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4, 2021, is now operational on a trial basis following the removal of barricades near Geeta Colony, signalling the imminent opening of this high-speed corridor.

The new expressway promises to cut the six-hour drive to just two and a half hours. The Rs 11,800-crore project begins near the Akshardham Temple Metro Station in Delhi, connects to the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, and passes through Baghpat, Baraut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh before culminating in Dehradun.

“This corridor starts as an elevated structure from Geeta Colony itself, which will significantly ease congestion for Delhi-bound traffic,” an official associated with the project said.

The expressway incorporates multiple environmental and safety features, including Asia’s longest 12-km elevated wildlife corridor through Rajaji National Park, allowing wildlife to move freely underneath the roadway and reducing the risks associated with high-speed traffic.

Further enhancing animal safety, special ‘monkey ladders’ have been installed to connect trees and allow primates to cross without descending onto the road, helping prevent accidents. The main route is secured with protective fencing to minimise human–wildlife conflict.