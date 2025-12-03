DGCA investigates Indigo as flight cancellations spike to 1,232 in November

NEW DELHI: A total of 1,232 flights were cancelled by Indigo in November with 755 of them cancelled due to crew and Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) constraints, said an official release from the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The regulator is investigating the present situation with the airline and is working with it to reduce cancellations and delays.

An official release from the regulator said that 92 of these cancellations were an outcome of Air Traffic Control System failure, 258 were due to airport or airspace restrictions while other causes were behind the cancellation of 127 flights. These stats were based on data submitted by Indigo to the regulator.

The DGCA said, “A large share of cancellations arose from crew/FDTL compliance and airport/airspace/ATC-related factors, many of which lie beyond the operator’s direct control.”

The revised rostering rules for pilots and cabin crew, which offered them more rest every week and lesser flight landings during night hours, were introduced from November 1.

DGCA probing reasons

The aviation regulator said it is “currently investigating the situation and evaluating measures along with the airline to reduce cancellations and delays in order to minimise inconvenience being caused to passengers.” Indigo has been asked to report to DGCA Headquarters to present the facts leading to the current situation along with plans to mitigate the ongoing delays and cancellations.”