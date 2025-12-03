Dog row: Renuka says 'Bhow Bhow' on reports of privilege motion against her

NEW DELHI: "Bhow Bhow"! That was Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury's quick response on Wednesday to reports that some ruling party members are seeking to bring a privilege motion against her for bringing a dog in her car to Parliament complex.

The snappy reply soon became fodder for social media memes and even a remix of the popular song "Who Let The Dogs Out" by the Bahamian band Baha Men with the MP's "Bhow Bhow" interspersed in rhythm.

"Bhow bhow. What else should I say?" Chowdhury told PTI Videos outside Parliament when asked to comment on reports of the privilege motion.

"We will see when it comes. What is the problem? When it comes, I will give a befitting reply," she added when questioned further on what she would do.

Chowdhury later said on X, "If my silence is the reason you believe I cannot suffer, then remember this: your cruelty speaks louder than my voice ever could."

The often outspoken Rajya Sabha MP has been at the centre of a growing controversy for bringing a dog to Parliament premises on Monday, the first day of the Winter session.

She said the canine, which stayed inside the car, was a stray that she had rescued and was taking to a vet.