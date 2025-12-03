ED takes over Jharkhand liquor scam probe, launches PMLA investigation

RANCHI: In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has formally taken over the Jharkhand liquor scam probe from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), launching its own investigation into the case.

ED sources confirmed that the agency has adopted ACB case 9/2025 and registered a parallel Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) numbered 10/2025 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Following the registration of the ECIR, the ED moved the Special PMLA Court in Ranchi seeking permission to interrogate the accused arrested by the ACB. The court approved, allowing the agency to question individuals currently lodged in jail and record their statements.

ED’s application carried filing number 11431/2025 and registration number 10/2025. With the ED stepping in and launching its own probe under the PMLA, the case has taken a significant turn, adding a new layer of scrutiny to the unfolding scandal.

Notably, the case was first registered by the Economic Offences Wing based on the statement of Vikas Singh, a resident of Argora police station area in Ranchi. Singh had accused Chhattisgarh officials Anil Tuteja, Anwar Dhebar, Arunpati Tripathi, and others of causing a revenue loss worth billions of rupees to the Chhattisgarh government through a liquor scam.

Following an FIR (36/2024) registered by the Chhattisgarh Economic Offences Wing, the ACB Ranchi also registered a preliminary investigation (PI). During the investigation, the ACB questioned former Excise Secretary Vinay Choubey and Gajendra Singh multiple times. Based on information obtained during the initial questioning, the ACB registered a regular FIR related to the liquor scam with government approval.

After completing the investigation of the FIR registered in Chhattisgarh in March 2025, the Economic Offences Wing wrote to the Jharkhand government requesting sanction for prosecution against Vinay Choubey and Gajendra Singh.

The ACB registered the FIR in May after completing its preliminary inquiry into the alleged liquor scam. The FIR named senior IAS officer Vinay Choubey, Excise Department Joint Secretary Gajendra Singh, Vinay Singh, and seven others as accused.

Following the FIR, the ACB arrested Vinay Choubey and Gajendra Singh. So far, more than a dozen arrests have been made in the case, several of whom have since secured bail. The ACB continues to pursue its investigation independently.