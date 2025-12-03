Environmental balance as important as development: Ajit Pawar on Nashik tree-felling row

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday called for a conciliatory approach to resolve the issue of tree felling in Nashik city for Kumbh Mela, saying that maintaining environmental balance is as important as development.

Civil society members are up in arms against the Nashik civic body's reported plan to cut down more than 1700 trees in the Tapovan area to build a 'Sadhu Gram' for the visiting religious leaders ahead of Kumbh Mela which will begin in October 2026.

Actor Sayaji Shinde, a member of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which is part of the ruling coalition, has also said he would oppose the government if it was adamant on removing the trees.

Backing Shinde's stand against deforestation, Pawar, in a statement, said, "If trees survive, the next generation will survive. Along with development, maintaining environmental balance is equally important."

The deputy CM further said the issue of tree cutting in Tapovan must be resolved amicably while ensuring that environmental concerns are not overlooked.

The stand taken by Sayaji Shinde on the issue was "in the larger interest of environmental protection", Pawar said, stressing that development should not come at the cost of ecological balance.

"Maintaining a balance between development and the environment is the need of the hour. We must remember that only if we protect the environment will the next generation remain safe," the NCP chief said.

He urged all stakeholders to adopt a constructive approach and arrive at a solution that safeguards both developmental needs and ecological well-being.

Facing vociferous protests against the planned felling of trees for Kumbh Mela, Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri on Tuesday said that over 60 per cent of the more than 1,700 surveyed trees will be spared.

No tree that stood on the land in 2015, when the last Kumbh Mela was held in Nashik, will be removed, she told PTI.

The old, indigenous trees will be spared, she added.