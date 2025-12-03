'Halal certification for non-meat products against Constitution': BJP MP Medha Vishram Kulkarni

NEW DELHI: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Medha Vishram Kulkarni on Wednesday sought immediate withdrawal of halal certification for non-meat products, saying it is "against the Constitution." She also said that private bodies should not be allowed to issue such certification on products that are sold outside the country, only the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has the right to issue food certification.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Upper House, Kulkarni said that the concept of halal is associated with a specific religion and faith, and the same should not be imposed on people of other faiths.

"India is a secular country and people of other faiths also live in India. There are people for whom eating halal meat is against their faith. Such as Hindus and Sikhs, specifically," said Kulkarni, an MP from Maharashtra.

Moreover, imposing halal certified meat on non-vegetarian people does not seem right in a secular country because "our Constitution gives the right to respect one's own faith," she said.