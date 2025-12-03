Housing census by Apr-Sept ’26, population count in 2027
NEW DELHI: The long-delayed national population census, which will include caste enumeration for the first time, will be conducted in two phases starting April 2026, the Centre informed Parliament on Tuesday.
Responding to Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said Phase I (House Listing and Housing Census) will take place between April and September 2026, while Phase II (Population Enumeration) is scheduled for February 2027, with March 1, 2027, as the reference date.
Snow-bound areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Ladakh will be covered in September-October 2026.
Responding to another question from Rahul Gandhi on whether the government plans to publish the draft questions and seek inputs from public or people’s representatives, Rai said the Office of the Registrar General and Census commissioner was in the process of finalising the questionnaire for the Census 2027.
In a separate question, the minister said caste enumeration will also be done in the census as decided by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs on April 30 this year. In another response, the minister said Census 2027 will be conducted through digital means in which data will be collected through mobile apps along with online provision for self-enumeration.
Around 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors will be deployed for the exercise. The timeline has been fixed to avoid clashing with board examinations, Rai said.