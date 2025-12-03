ICAR data: Madhya Pradesh leads parali burning with 52% of fire events among six states

BHOPAL: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s home state, Madhya Pradesh, is contributing the maximum to parali burning (paddy residue/stubble burning) in the country, data showed.

As per the recent statistics pertaining to monitoring paddy residue burning in the country via satellite remote sensing, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) said as many as 33,028 active burning events in six study states.

The six study states included Punjab, Haryana, UP, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

As per the recent report, out of the 33,028 active fire events detected across the six states, a maximum 17,067 or 52% events were detected in MP.

Importantly, these 17,067 active burning events detected in MP, between September 15 and November 30, 2025, were more than the collective 15,961 similar active events reported in the same period in the five other states.

Among the five other states, 5,114 burning events were detected in Punjab, 662 in Haryana, 7,290 in UP, 2, 890 in Rajasthan and just five in Delhi.

A similar picture was revealed when it came to 292 crop residue active burning events detected in the six study states on November 30.

MP again attained the top position with 160 burning events, which was more than the total 132 burning events in the five other states.

Burning events detected in the five other states on November 30, included two in Punjab, three in Punjab, 125 in UP, zero in Delhi and just two in Rajasthan.

Further analysis of the crop residue burning events detected through the satellite remote sensing technology revealed that the Gwalior-Chambal region contributed the maximum to stubble burning in the forest-rich central Indian state.