ICAR data: Madhya Pradesh leads parali burning with 52% of fire events among six states
BHOPAL: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s home state, Madhya Pradesh, is contributing the maximum to parali burning (paddy residue/stubble burning) in the country, data showed.
As per the recent statistics pertaining to monitoring paddy residue burning in the country via satellite remote sensing, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) said as many as 33,028 active burning events in six study states.
The six study states included Punjab, Haryana, UP, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.
As per the recent report, out of the 33,028 active fire events detected across the six states, a maximum 17,067 or 52% events were detected in MP.
Importantly, these 17,067 active burning events detected in MP, between September 15 and November 30, 2025, were more than the collective 15,961 similar active events reported in the same period in the five other states.
Among the five other states, 5,114 burning events were detected in Punjab, 662 in Haryana, 7,290 in UP, 2, 890 in Rajasthan and just five in Delhi.
A similar picture was revealed when it came to 292 crop residue active burning events detected in the six study states on November 30.
MP again attained the top position with 160 burning events, which was more than the total 132 burning events in the five other states.
Burning events detected in the five other states on November 30, included two in Punjab, three in Punjab, 125 in UP, zero in Delhi and just two in Rajasthan.
Further analysis of the crop residue burning events detected through the satellite remote sensing technology revealed that the Gwalior-Chambal region contributed the maximum to stubble burning in the forest-rich central Indian state.
Out of the 17,067 active burning events between September 15 and November 30, a maximum of 2,643 were reported in Sheopur district, which borders Rajasthan. As many as 1,930 events were detected in Gwalior district of the same Gwalior-Chambal region, followed by 1,797 such events in the adjoining Datia district. The other districts of the same region where significant active burning events were detected included Ashoknagar (506) and Morena district (64).
Even when it came to the 160 active burning events detected on November 30 in the state, Gwalior district contributed the maximum at 62. At least 98 or 61% of the total 160 active burning events in MP as on November 30 were detected in districts of Gwalior-Chambal region.
Jabalpur district in Mahakoshal region, adjoining Hoshangabad district of central MP and Satna district in Vindhya region were close behind the districts of Gwalior-Chambal region.
According to informed sources, MP having the dubious distinction of being the leader in paddy stubble burning isn’t a new phenomenon, but has been happening at least since the last two years.
The state government tabled figures related to cases registered against those indulging in Parali burning since April 2020 in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.
A total of 546 such cases were registered against offenders in various parts of the state in little less than five years. Out of those 546 cases, as many as 506 cases were registered between December 2023 and November 2025.
According to Gwalior district collector Ruchika Chauhan, the Parali burning incidents have declined significantly this year compared to last two years, due to multi-pronged efforts by authorities, including imposing penalties ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 15,000 based on area of cultivation, use of harvesters having machines to ensure that crop residue is negligible and sustained awareness campaigns.