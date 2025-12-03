J&K accounts for 35% of all UAPA arrests in India from 2019–2023, data reveals

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir has accounted for 35% of the total arrests nationwide under the UAPA in four years period after 2019 as a total of 3662 persons in the Union Territory were arrested and booked under stringent anti terror law from 2019 to 2023.

According to the data placed in Rajya Sabha by Union MoS Home Nityanand Rai in response to a question by Congress MP Shafi Parambil, a total of 3662 persons have been arrested under UAPA in Jammu and Kashmir in four years from 2019 to 2023.

The MHA data discloses that 227 persons were arrested under UAPA in J&K in 2019, 346 in 2020, 645 in 2021, 1238 in 2022 and 1206 in 2023.

According to the data, of the total 1948 arrests under UAPA in the country in 2019, 227 arrests under UAPA were made in J&K.

“Of 1321 arrests under UAPA in the country in 2020, 346 arrests under the anti terror law were made in J&K. Of 1621 arrests under UAPA in the country in 2021, 645 were made in J&K. Of 2636 arrests under UAPA in the country in 2022, 1238 arrests were made in J&K while of total 2914 arrests in the country under UAPA in 2023, 1206 were made in J&K”.

Of the total 10440 UAPA arrests in country from 2019 to 2023, J&K accounted for 35% i.e., 3662 arrests

According to MHA data, a total of 23 persons have been convicted under UAPA in J&K from 2019-2023.