JSSC-CGL ‘paper leak’: Jharkhand HC rejects PIL seeking CBI probe

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission's Combined Graduate Level Examination (JSSC-CGL).

On November 3, after hearing arguments from all parties, a division bench of the High Court Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar had reserved the order. The court has also directed the JSSC to declare results and initiate the recruitment process.

The court, in its order, has also put a stay on the publication of results for ten candidates who had gone to Nepal ahead of the examination in the name of preparation. JSSC-CGL examination – 2023 was held on September 21 and 22, 2024.

Appearing on behalf of the state government, Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan, reiterated that no evidence of a question paper leak was found in the examination and CID investigation has not yet revealed any leaks. Guess papers are being termed as paper leak by some of the candidates as they deliberately want to disrupt the examination process by portraying it as a question paper leak, he said.

According to the Advocate General, a person named Santosh Mastana has also been arrested and thoroughly interrogated; he also talked about the guess papers. A new SIT was formed, headed by an IG-rank officer, to ensure a fair investigation, he said.