JSSC-CGL ‘paper leak’: Jharkhand HC rejects PIL seeking CBI probe

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission's Combined Graduate Level Examination (JSSC-CGL).
On November 3, after hearing arguments from all parties, a division bench of the High Court Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar had reserved the order. The court has also directed the JSSC to declare results and initiate the recruitment process.
The court, in its order, has also put a stay on the publication of results for ten candidates who had gone to Nepal ahead of the examination in the name of preparation. JSSC-CGL examination – 2023 was held on September 21 and 22, 2024.
Appearing on behalf of the state government, Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan, reiterated that no evidence of a question paper leak was found in the examination and CID investigation has not yet revealed any leaks. Guess papers are being termed as paper leak by some of the candidates as they deliberately want to disrupt the examination process by portraying it as a question paper leak, he said.
According to the Advocate General, a person named Santosh Mastana has also been arrested and thoroughly interrogated; he also talked about the guess papers. A new SIT was formed, headed by an IG-rank officer, to ensure a fair investigation, he said.
Senior Supreme Court lawyers Gopal Shankar Narayan, V Gohana and Amritansh Vats, representing successful candidates, Deepak Oraon and others, also dismissed the question paper leak allegation as baseless. They also submitted that no evidence had been found to suggest question paper leaked. It was submitted by the successful candidate’s advocates that repetition of previous years' questions took place on September 21, so candidates were focused on the repeated questions in September 22 examination; there appears to be no issue of a question paper leak. No leaks of question paper or answer sheets were found anywhere, they said.
Petitioner’s advocate on the other hand, stated that the state government, citing court orders, dissolved the previous SIT and formed another SIT to prevent the investigation going into the right direction. Senior Supreme Court advocate Ajit Kumar Sinha and senior High Court advocate Ajit Kumar presented arguments on behalf of the petitioners.
Advocate Sanjay Piprawal and Advocate Prince Kumar appeared on behalf of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Notably, the students have been alleging that the exam was marred by irregularities such as paper leaks, unsealed papers, and the repetition of a large number of questions.
304,769 candidates participated in the CGL 2023 exam. Selected candidates will be appointed to 2,025 positions in various departments. According to the students, only 82 candidates qualified in the exam held on September 21, whereas 2178 passed in the exam held on September 22. They also alleged that the answers to the questions were available to many candidates even before the start of the first shift of examination on September 22.