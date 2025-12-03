Labour Minister Mandaviya issues detailed rebuttal to Congress president Kharge on new labour codes

NEW DELHI: Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday undertook a strong defence of the newly implemented Labour Codes. In a statement posted on X, he issued a point by point rebuttal of the charges levied against the codes earlier in the day by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The opposition parties today staged a protest in the Parliament House complex demanding the immediate withdrawal of the codes. Billing the labour codes “anti-labour, anti-worker and pro-cronies!” on X, Kharge charged them of posing a threat to job security, creating longer workdays and weakening the trade unions.

Tagging Kharge in his post, Mandaviya said, “Everything you said about the Labour Codes is misleading and false.”

Job security fully protected

Elaborating, the Labour Minister said that Fixed Term Employees (FTEs) will enjoy all benefits that Permanent Employees enjoy - Employees Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, timely wages and minimum wages

A mandatory one-month notice and retrenchment compensation remains intact, he said. A Reskilling Fund has been introduced for the first time. “Increasing the threshold will boost job creation, giving employers flexibility to hire more people directly instead of through contractors. More formal jobs mean more social security, fixed wages, safety norms, and assured benefits, the very things Congress failed to expand in decades,” the Labour Minister charged.

FTEs are now eligible for gratuity after just one year, another first under the Modi Government, he said.