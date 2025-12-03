LIVE | Winter Session Day 3: Parliament back on track; Centre tells LS no snooping via Sanchar Saathi app

Top leadership of the Congress party, including party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Legislative Party leader Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and MP Priyanka Gandhi attended the INDIA bloc protest on Wednesday against the four labour codes at Parliament premises.
Claiming that the four labour codes propagate "corporate jungle raj," the INDIA bloc MPs held up various banners, and a bigger banner reading "No to Corporate Jungle raj- Yes to labour justice"
Earlier today, INDIA bloc floor leaders held a meeting ahead of the third day of the Winter Session of the Parliament, to chalk out the strategy after the Centre accepted the Opposition's demand to hold a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.