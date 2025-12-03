Nation

LIVE | Winter Session Day 3: Parliament back on track; Centre tells LS no snooping via Sanchar Saathi app

Ahead of the session, INDIA bloc MPs, led by senior Congress leaders, held a protest against the four labour codes on the Parliament premises.
INDIA bloc MPs protest against the labour codes at the Parliament premises on Wednesday.
INDIA bloc MPs protest against the labour codes at the Parliament premises on Wednesday.
Parliament proceedings began without disruptions on Wednesday, the third day of the Winter Session, after two days of protests and ruckus. The calm followed the resolution of the logjam over the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on SIR a day earlier.

On Tuesday, floor leaders agreed that the Lok Sabha will take up the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram on December 8, and hold discussions on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and on electoral reforms on December 9. The schedule was finalised at an all-party meeting that resolved the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on SIR.

Meanwhile, top leadership of the Congress party, including party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Legislative Party leader Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and MP Priyanka Gandhi attended the INDIA bloc protest on Wednesday against the labour codes at Parliament premises.

As the Parliament session enters day 3, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to move the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha, as per the list of business. The Bill aims to raise excise duties and cess on tobacco products, with an amendment to the Central Excise Act, 1944.

Snooping will never happen with Sanchar Saathi app: Scindia in LS

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said snooping is neither possible nor will it happen with the Sanchar Saathi safety app, amid a row over his ministry's order asking smartphone makers to preload the state-run cybersecurity app on all new devices.

In Lok Sabha, Scindia said the app is for the protection of the people.

Sanchar Saathi app se "na snooping sambhav hai, na snooping hoga", the minister said during Question Hour.

In the context of the discussions about the app, the minister also said the government want to give power in the hands of the people to help them protect themselves.

The ministry's order dated November 28, mandates all mobile phone manufacturers to pre-install Sanchar Saathi app in all handsets to be sold in India as well as in existing devices through software update. It mandates mobile phone companies to ensure that the pre-installed Sanchar Saathi application is readily visible and accessible to the end users at the time of first use or device setup and that its functionalities are not disabled or restricted.

On Tuesday, Scindia said users are free to delete the app if they don't want to use it.

Lok Sabh functions smoothly; Takes up Question Hour

Lok Sabha on Wednesday took up the Question Hour without disruptions for the first time in the ongoing Winter session, a day after the logjam over the opposition's demand for a discussion on SIR was resolved.

During a meeting chaired by Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday evening, it was decided to hold a discussion in Lok Sabha on the 150th anniversary of national song 'Vande Mataram' on next Monday and on election reforms on next Tuesday.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, obituaries were paid to former members who had passed away recently.

The House then took up the Question Hour.

Since the session began on Monday, proceedings were disrupted by opposition members demanding a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise ongoing in nine states and three Union territories.

Rahul, Sonia Gandhi join INDIA bloc protest against labour codes

Top leadership of the Congress party, including party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Legislative Party leader Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and MP Priyanka Gandhi attended the INDIA bloc protest on Wednesday against the four labour codes at Parliament premises.

Claiming that the four labour codes propagate "corporate jungle raj," the INDIA bloc MPs held up various banners, and a bigger banner reading "No to Corporate Jungle raj- Yes to labour justice"

Earlier today, INDIA bloc floor leaders held a meeting ahead of the third day of the Winter Session of the Parliament, to chalk out the strategy after the Centre accepted the Opposition's demand to hold a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

