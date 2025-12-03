LIVE | Winter Session Day 3: Parliament back on track; Centre tells LS no snooping via Sanchar Saathi app

Parliament proceedings began without disruptions on Wednesday, the third day of the Winter Session, after two days of protests and ruckus. The calm followed the resolution of the logjam over the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on SIR a day earlier.

On Tuesday, floor leaders agreed that the Lok Sabha will take up the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram on December 8, and hold discussions on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and on electoral reforms on December 9. The schedule was finalised at an all-party meeting that resolved the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on SIR.

Meanwhile, top leadership of the Congress party, including party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Legislative Party leader Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and MP Priyanka Gandhi attended the INDIA bloc protest on Wednesday against the labour codes at Parliament premises.

As the Parliament session enters day 3, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to move the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha, as per the list of business. The Bill aims to raise excise duties and cess on tobacco products, with an amendment to the Central Excise Act, 1944.