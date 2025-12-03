NDA seeks ED probe after Lalu ‘plans’ to change house

PATNA: The troubles facing RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his family seem to be far from over, as the NDA government has demanded an ED probe into the assets accumulated by the family.
The development follows the family’s decision to move into a new house in Mahuabagh locality of Danapur in Patna, after Lalu’s wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi was asked to vacate her official residence.
Rabri Devi was allotted the bungalow at 10, Circular Road in 2006 following the tenure as Chief Minister. It was allotted to her in the capacity of LoP in the legislative assembly. After the NDA won the assembly polls in the state, Rabri Devi, who is also the LoP in the state legislative council, was assigned a new bungalow at 39 Hardinge Road.
State BJP spokesperson Neeraj Kumar shared a post, stating, “Lalu Yadav’s social justice and socialism have remained limited only to dynasty politics and family justice. The luxurious mansion being built in Mahuabagh in Patna is also being constructed on looted land. There too, people had taken land in exchange for jobs…”
In contrast, JD(U) chief spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar claimed that Lalu’s ‘mansion is grander than Golghar” (a historical Patna monument)”. He also accused Lalu of building the mansion with allegedly disproportionate wealth. Regarding the notice issued to Rabri Devi to vacate her official residence, state RJD president Mangani Lal Mandal said, “The only reason behind this is politics; the Lalu family is being humiliated...”
Senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui said, “If Rabri Devi has to move out of 10 Circular Road, she would be better off shifting to the new private bungalow in Danapur.”
Mandal added that the party would oppose the government’s move to evacuate Rabri and her family from 10, Circular Road bungalow in which they have been living for last 19 years.