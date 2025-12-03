NDA seeks ED probe after Lalu ‘plans’ to change house

PATNA: The troubles facing RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his family seem to be far from over, as the NDA government has demanded an ED probe into the assets accumulated by the family.

The development follows the family’s decision to move into a new house in Mahuabagh locality of Danapur in Patna, after Lalu’s wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi was asked to vacate her official residence.

Rabri Devi was allotted the bungalow at 10, Circular Road in 2006 following the tenure as Chief Minister. It was allotted to her in the capacity of LoP in the legislative assembly. After the NDA won the assembly polls in the state, Rabri Devi, who is also the LoP in the state legislative council, was assigned a new bungalow at 39 Hardinge Road.

State BJP spokesperson Neeraj Kumar shared a post, stating, “Lalu Yadav’s social justice and socialism have remained limited only to dynasty politics and family justice. The luxurious mansion being built in Mahuabagh in Patna is also being constructed on looted land. There too, people had taken land in exchange for jobs…”