Punjab records highest groundwater extraction in India, says CGWB report

CHANDIGARH: Groundwater extraction in the country is the highest in Punjab, followed by Rajasthan and Haryana, according to the latest ‘National Compilation of Dynamic Ground Water Resources of India, 2025’ report of the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB).

The findings show that 25 per cent of the 6,762 total blocks in India have been categorised as over-exploited, critical or semi-critical, a situation concentrated in nine states, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Puducherry.

As per the report, groundwater extraction in Punjab stands at 156.36 per cent, the highest in the country, followed by Rajasthan at 147.11 per cent and Haryana at 136.75 per cent, all significantly above the national average of 60.63 per cent.

At the national level, annual groundwater extraction has seen a marginal decline, from 27.66 billion cubic metres (BCM) in 2023 to 26.27 BCM last year.

"The total annual ground water recharge of Punjab has been assessed as 18.6 bcm and annual extractable ground water resource as 16.8 bcm. Out of total 153 assessment units including three urban areas taken for study, 111 assessment units (72.55 per cent) have been categorized as ‘Over-exploited’, 10 blocks (6.54 per cent) as ‘Critical’, 15 blocks (9.80 per cent) as ‘Semi Critical’ and 17 blocks (11.11 per cent) as ‘Safe’," the report said.

"Similarly, out of 50175.27 square kilometers recharge worthy area of the state, 34294.3 sq km (68.35 per cent) area are under ‘Over-Exploited’, 4353.15 sq. km (8.68 per cent) under ‘Critical’, 4478.11 sq km (8.92 per cent) under ‘Semi-critical’ and 7049.71sq km (14.05 per cent) under ‘Safe’ category,’’ reads the report.

For Rajasthan, the report states,"Out of the 302 assessment units (blocks and urban areas), 213 units (70.53 per cent) have been categorized as ‘Over Exploited’, 23 units (7.62 per cent) as ‘Critical’, 27 units (8.94 per cent) as ‘Semi-Critical’, 36 units (11.92 per cent) blocks as ‘Safe’ and 3 units (0.99 per cent) as ‘Saline’."

"Similarly, out of 317010.74 sq km recharge worthy area of the state, 222266.46 sq km (70.11 per cent) area are under ‘Over-Exploited’, 19404.23 sq. km (6.12 per cent) under ‘Critical’, 22535.05 sq km (7.11 per cent) under ‘Semi-critical’, 43869.11 sq km (13.84 per cent) under ‘Safe’ and 8935.89 sq km (2.82 per cent) area under ‘Saline’ categories of assessment units. ‘‘

In Haryana, the situation is similar. "While in Haryana, out of total 143 assessment units (blocks/Urban), 91 units (63.64 per cent) have been categorized as ‘Overexploited’, 6 units (4.20 per cent) as ‘Critical’, 15 units (10.49 per cent) as ‘Semi Critical’ and 31 units (21.68 per cent) as ‘Safe’ categories of assessment units."

"Similarly, out of 43,205.81 sq. km recharge worthy area of the State, 26,828.05 sq. km (62.09 per cent) area are under ‘Over-Exploited’, 1,170.46 sq. km (2.71 per cent) under ‘Critical’, 4,253.89 sq. km (9.85 per cent) under ‘Semicritical’, 10,953.42 sq. km (25.35 per cent) under ‘Safe’ categories of assessment units,’’ it added.