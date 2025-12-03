Punjab records highest groundwater extraction in India, says CGWB report

CHANDIGARH: Groundwater extraction in the country is the highest in Punjab, followed by Rajasthan and Haryana, according to the latest ‘National Compilation of Dynamic Ground Water Resources of India, 2025’ report of the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB).
The findings show that 25 per cent of the 6,762 total blocks in India have been categorised as over-exploited, critical or semi-critical, a situation concentrated in nine states, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Puducherry.
As per the report, groundwater extraction in Punjab stands at 156.36 per cent, the highest in the country, followed by Rajasthan at 147.11 per cent and Haryana at 136.75 per cent, all significantly above the national average of 60.63 per cent.
At the national level, annual groundwater extraction has seen a marginal decline, from 27.66 billion cubic metres (BCM) in 2023 to 26.27 BCM last year.
"The total annual ground water recharge of Punjab has been assessed as 18.6 bcm and annual extractable ground water resource as 16.8 bcm. Out of total 153 assessment units including three urban areas taken for study, 111 assessment units (72.55 per cent) have been categorized as ‘Over-exploited’, 10 blocks (6.54 per cent) as ‘Critical’, 15 blocks (9.80 per cent) as ‘Semi Critical’ and 17 blocks (11.11 per cent) as ‘Safe’," the report said.
"Similarly, out of 50175.27 square kilometers recharge worthy area of the state, 34294.3 sq km (68.35 per cent) area are under ‘Over-Exploited’, 4353.15 sq. km (8.68 per cent) under ‘Critical’, 4478.11 sq km (8.92 per cent) under ‘Semi-critical’ and 7049.71sq km (14.05 per cent) under ‘Safe’ category,’’ reads the report.
For Rajasthan, the report states,"Out of the 302 assessment units (blocks and urban areas), 213 units (70.53 per cent) have been categorized as ‘Over Exploited’, 23 units (7.62 per cent) as ‘Critical’, 27 units (8.94 per cent) as ‘Semi-Critical’, 36 units (11.92 per cent) blocks as ‘Safe’ and 3 units (0.99 per cent) as ‘Saline’."
"Similarly, out of 317010.74 sq km recharge worthy area of the state, 222266.46 sq km (70.11 per cent) area are under ‘Over-Exploited’, 19404.23 sq. km (6.12 per cent) under ‘Critical’, 22535.05 sq km (7.11 per cent) under ‘Semi-critical’, 43869.11 sq km (13.84 per cent) under ‘Safe’ and 8935.89 sq km (2.82 per cent) area under ‘Saline’ categories of assessment units. ‘‘
In Haryana, the situation is similar. "While in Haryana, out of total 143 assessment units (blocks/Urban), 91 units (63.64 per cent) have been categorized as ‘Overexploited’, 6 units (4.20 per cent) as ‘Critical’, 15 units (10.49 per cent) as ‘Semi Critical’ and 31 units (21.68 per cent) as ‘Safe’ categories of assessment units."
"Similarly, out of 43,205.81 sq. km recharge worthy area of the State, 26,828.05 sq. km (62.09 per cent) area are under ‘Over-Exploited’, 1,170.46 sq. km (2.71 per cent) under ‘Critical’, 4,253.89 sq. km (9.85 per cent) under ‘Semicritical’, 10,953.42 sq. km (25.35 per cent) under ‘Safe’ categories of assessment units,’’ it added.
The report assesses the total annual groundwater extraction of the entire country for 2025 at 247.22 bcm. Agriculture remains the largest consumer, accounting for 87 per cent, or 215.10 bcm, followed by 11 per cent for domestic use (27.89 bcm) and 2 per cent for industrial use (4.23 bcm).
In the present assessment, total annual groundwater recharge has been pegged at 448.52 bcm, while the annual extractable groundwater resource stands at 407.75 bcm. The average stage of groundwater extraction at the national level is 60.63 per cent.
Out of 6,762 blocks in the country, 730 units (10.80 per cent) are categorised as over-exploited, and 201 blocks (2.97 per cent) are classified as critical where extraction ranges from 90 to 100 per cent. Another 758 blocks (11.21 per cent) fall under the semi-critical category, while 4,946 units (73.14 per cent) are considered safe, with extraction below 70 per cent. Additionally, 127 blocks (1.88 per cent) have been listed as saline due to brackish or saline groundwater in phreatic aquifers.
The report highlights that the percentage of over-exploited, critical and semi-critical blocks exceeding 25 per cent of total units is found only in nine states, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Puducherry.
It attributes the situation to region-specific factors, "Over-exploitation of ground water resources could be due to various region-specific reasons. The assessment units located in the north-western part of the country (particularly in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh) have plenty of replenishable ground water resources but because of the over extraction beyond the annual ground water recharge, many of these units have become Over-exploited."
"Overexploited units are also common in the western part of the country, particularly in Rajasthan and Gujarat where the prevailing arid climate results in low recharge of ground water and hence stress on these sources,’’ the report stated.
It further adds, "In peninsular India, over-exploited units are wide spread in
Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana which could be attributed mainly to the low storage and transmission capacities of aquifers of the hard rock terrains, which results in reduced availability of the resource."
The report also notes that in Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Lakshadweep, domestic groundwater extraction exceeds 40 per cent.
Groundwater extraction stands between 90 and 100 per cent in Delhi, and between 70 and 90 per cent in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
In most other states and Union Territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Lakshadweep, extraction levels are around 70 per cent.
The report concludes that compared to the Dynamic Ground Water Resource Assessment of 2024, the total annual groundwater recharge has marginally increased from 446.9 bcm to 448.52 bcm.