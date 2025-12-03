RPF head constable shot dead by colleague in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

RAIGARH: A head constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) was shot dead allegedly by a colleague at their outpost in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district early on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 4 am at the RPF outpost at Raigarh Railway Station, they said.

According to preliminary information, Head Constable KS Lader allegedly fired four rounds from his service pistol at Head Constable PK Mishra, following an argument over an unknown issue.

Mishra died on the spot, Station House Officer (SHO) Kuldeep Kumar stated. The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Soon after the incident, the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested the accused and seized his pistol, the official said.

A case was registered, and the body was sent to the district hospital for post-mortem.

An investigation was underway into the incident, the official added.