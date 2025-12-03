Second supplementary budget for 2026-27 slated for debate in Bihar Assembly

PATNA: Bihar NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday tabled second supplementary budget of Rs 91,717 crore for financial year 2025-26.

The budget presented by state finance minister Vijendra Prasad Yadav will be put up for debate in the House and subsequent approval on Friday, the final day of the five-day Winter Session of the state legislature.

A sum of Rs 51,253 crore has been earmarked for the annual expenditure on schemes, while Rs 40,462 crore is meant for establishment and committed expenditure.

The supplementary budget laid emphasis on women empowerment with a provision of Rs 21,000 crore for the purpose. The government has already announced to provide Rs 2 lakh each to women entrepreneur under Mukhyamanti Mahila Rojgar Yojna. Under the scheme launched ahead of state assembly election, Rs 10,000 was earlier transferred to bank accounts of nearly 1.40 crore women entrepreneurs. The total number of women associated with Jeevika stands at 1.56 crore in the state.

During the election campaign, CM Nitish Kumar had announced that the next instalment of Rs 2 lakh each would be given after assessment of their business after six months. This is perhaps the reason women voters favoured NDA candidates in the election, paving way for Nitish's return to power.

Around 71.6 per cent of 3.51 crore voters turned up at the booths to exercise their franchise in comparison to 62.8 per cent of 3.94 crore male electors who cast their votes. Together, they led to the best-ever voter turnout of 66.91 per cent after 1951 election in the state.

The two-phase elections were held on November 4 and 11 and counting of votes was conducted on November 14. NDA won 202 seats out of the 243-member assembly. The Opposition could win only 35 seats.