Vande Mataram not SIR debate first, Oppn livid

NEW DELHI: The confrontation between the government and the opposition in the Rajya Sabha showed no sign of easing on Tuesday, with the treasury benches making it clear that a debate on Vande Mataram would be taken up before any discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju’s refusal to reorder the agenda triggered fresh disruptions, forcing adjournments and eventually prompting an opposition walkout.

When the House reconvened post-lunch, Rijiju underlined that a debate on Vande Mataram had already been cleared by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) and would precede the broader discussion on electoral reforms. “From the government side, we propose a discussion on further electoral reforms…when the government is ready to take up the discussion, please do not put the condition that it has to take precedence over other matters. In the first BAC meeting, the government had proposed a discussion on the 150th anniversary of the Vande Mataram, which is already listed,” he said, adding that time for other matters would be settled in the next BAC meeting.

Calling Vande Mataram “a matter related to our freedom struggle”, Rijiju said, “Considering that Opposition parties have united to raise one issue, the government is ready to take up a discussion, but to have it before discussion on Vande Mataram may not be appropriate.”