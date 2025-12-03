West Bengal: Stray dogs stand guard through night as abandoned newborn survives chill

NABADWIP: In the hours before dawn, when most of this river town in West Bengal's Nadia district lies silent under a winter sky, a newborn baby was left alone on the cold ground outside a bathroom in a railway workers' colony.

The infant was only a few hours old, still marked with blood from birth, with no blanket, no note, and no one nearby.

But the baby was not entirely alone.

What followed is now whispered with the disbelief reserved for miracles-a pack of strays, the very dogs people chase away daily, had formed a perfect ring around the newborn, not barking or moving, simply standing guard through the night.

Residents say the dogs did not allow anyone or anything to come near through the night, except the morning light itself.

"Waking up, we saw something that still gives us goosebumps," said Sukla Mondal, a resident who was among the first to spot the baby.