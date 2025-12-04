Akali Dal, Congress, BJP allege AAP workers stopped their candidates from filing nominations for local polls

CHANDIGARH: A major political storm has erupted in Punjab ahead of the upcoming Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections as the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers stopped their candidates from filing nominations for the upcoming polls on the last day before the deadline ended.

Alleging abuse of power by the ruling AAP government, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, "This shows that the AAP has lost ground and has seen the writing on the wall. That is why it's resorting to such desperate attempts to misuse police and official machinery."

He said if the government was confident about its performance, why did it need to use such tactics. "This only reveals the sense of panic, desperation and frustration as the government has realized its support was eroding," he added.

Earlier, during an informal interaction with reporters, Warring said the abuse of police and government machinery is a hallmark of the AAP government in Punjab. He said what was purportedly being discussed by police in an audio clip that went viral was already happening all over Punjab and being recorded by the public.

He alleged that a Congress leader, whose wife was scheduled to file nomination papers, was picked up by the area SHO illegally detained for the entire night.

Meanwhile, the SAD filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday to register a FIR against Patiala SSP Varun Sharma as well as order his immediate suspension pending a CBI probe into the audio clip released earlier by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

In the clip, the SSP is purportedly heard directing the district police force in a conference call to prevent opposition candidates, particularly those from the SAD, from reaching the office of the Returning Officer to file their nomination papers.