Akali Dal, Congress, BJP allege AAP workers stopped their candidates from filing nominations for local polls

CHANDIGARH: A major political storm has erupted in Punjab ahead of the upcoming Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections as the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers stopped their candidates from filing nominations for the upcoming polls on the last day before the deadline ended.
Alleging abuse of power by the ruling AAP government, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, "This shows that the AAP has lost ground and has seen the writing on the wall. That is why it's resorting to such desperate attempts to misuse police and official machinery."
He said if the government was confident about its performance, why did it need to use such tactics. "This only reveals the sense of panic, desperation and frustration as the government has realized its support was eroding," he added.
Earlier, during an informal interaction with reporters, Warring said the abuse of police and government machinery is a hallmark of the AAP government in Punjab. He said what was purportedly being discussed by police in an audio clip that went viral was already happening all over Punjab and being recorded by the public.
He alleged that a Congress leader, whose wife was scheduled to file nomination papers, was picked up by the area SHO illegally detained for the entire night.
Meanwhile, the SAD filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday to register a FIR against Patiala SSP Varun Sharma as well as order his immediate suspension pending a CBI probe into the audio clip released earlier by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.
In the clip, the SSP is purportedly heard directing the district police force in a conference call to prevent opposition candidates, particularly those from the SAD, from reaching the office of the Returning Officer to file their nomination papers.
Badal alleged that similar directions had been issued to the police force across the state at the instance of the Aam Aadmi Party government and demanded the intervention of the Election Commission besides approaching the high court. The court has issued a notice to the state government as well as the State Election Commission for Monday.
The petition, filed as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by former legislator Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, sought urgent judicial safeguards to ensure the conduct of free and fair elections to the Block Samitis and Zila Parishads in the state.
The petition called for deployment of the Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF) or independent observers until the completion of the elections and counting process in Patiala district.
Following the circulation of the purported audio clip, the Patiala Police issued a strong clarification, stating that it is fake and AI-generated. In an official statement, the police said the clip was created with malicious intent to mislead the public, spread disinformation, and disturb law and order during the election period.
"Appropriate and stringent legal action will be taken against the culprits," it said. Urging citizens not to fall for doctored or fabricated content, the Patiala Police reaffirmed that they remain fully committed to ensuring free and fair elections.
Meanwhile, BJP Punjab General Secretary Anil Sareen alleged that the AAP government in Punjab, fearing defeat in the upcoming Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections, is utilizing the police machinery and civil officers, much like its party workers.
"Pressure is being created on opposition candidates to stop them from filing nomination papers. Not only this, in several constituencies, the police have been conducting raids on candidates’ houses, locking their gates, picking up family members, tearing their documents, and blocking roads to obstruct their movement," he said.
Sareen said, "The police are no longer upholding the law. They are functioning like the AAP’s B-team."
He also showed a purported audio clip in which the police were seen picking up Vikas Pandey, husband of BJP candidate Priyanka Pandey, from Jandali in Patiala district, at around 5 a.m., and incidents of tearing the nomination papers of candidates in Rajpura and Ghanaur.
Alleging that the AAP government is indulging in dirty politics, Sareen claimed that a systematic plan is being executed to prevent opposition candidates from filing their nomination papers.