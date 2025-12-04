Assam government bans ‘jihadi' literature connected to Bangla terror groups

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has prohibited all forms of 'radical or jihadi' literature, both print and digital, connected to Bangladeshi terror organisations or any other similar outfits under Section 98 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

An order in this regard, issued by the home department, followed the examination of a communication received from the police and the views of the judicial department.

The order said intelligence inputs, cyber-patrolling reports and recent investigations undertaken by the Assam Police and the Special Task Force indicated the continued circulation, possession, dissemination and digital transmission of radical/jihadi literature, publications, documents and digital propaganda materials linked to Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), Ansar-Al-Islam/pro-AQIS etc, banned by the central government.

“…such material includes content glorifying violent jihad, promoting radicalisation, providing ideological indoctrination, and facilitating recruitment, operational guidance, and incitement against the sovereignty of India, thereby posing a grave threat to public order, internal security and communal harmony,” the order said.

It mentioned that the publication, circulation, exhibition and possession of such material attract offences under relevant sections of BNSS, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.