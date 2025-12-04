Bijapur encounter: Bodies of 6 more Naxalites found; toll rises to 18

BIJAPUR: Six more bodies of Naxalites have been recovered following an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, taking the toll of cadres killed in the gun battle to 18, officials said on Thursday.

Three personnel of the District Reserve Guard, a unit of the state police, were also killed in the gunfight which took place on Wednesday.

Following a prolonged intermittent exchange of fire that lasted for around 12 hours, bodies of 12 Naxalites were recovered till late Wednesday evening, Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P said.

Six more bodies were found till Thursday morning during a search in the area. With this, the toll of Naxalites killed in the encounter has gone up to 18, he said, adding that the search operation was still underway in the area.

The operation involving personnel of the DRG from Dantewada and Bijapur, and Special Task Force, both units of the state police, and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action- an elite unit of CRPF) was launched based on inputs about the presence of west Bastar division and PLGA company no. 2 of Maoists in the area, he said.