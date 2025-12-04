BJP claims top Uttarakhand Congress leaders may be removed from electoral rolls over voter duplication

DEHRADUN: Ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive set to commence in Uttarakhand, the Bharatiya Janata Party has claimed that several senior Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, could be struck off the electoral rolls due to alleged voter duplication.

The claims were made by BJP spokesperson and sitting MLA, Vinod Chamoli, who alleged the Congress was protesting against the SIR process because its members were facing removal as "illegal voters." Chamoli asserted that the issue mirrors recent allegations made by Congress against the Bihar elections. "Congress cried foul about vote tampering in Bihar and Bengal. But the Bihar results clearly show that this slogan is now hurting them," Chamoli told TNIE.

He alleged that those being removed in the SIR are individuals illegally registering to vote in multiple locations, some even pointing fingers at migrants from Bangladesh holding fraudulent voting rights. The most pointed accusation was levelled directly at former CM Harish Rawat.

Chamoli, representing the Dharampur assembly constituency in Dehradun, stated he personally scrutinised the voter list for his seat. "I examined the voter list for my constituency. I found that senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat's vote is registered in Majra, Booth Number 74, under my Dharampur seat," Chamoli claimed. "His serial number on the list is 717. We are clearly asking: when has Harish Rawat ever resided in Majra under the Dharampur assembly constituency? In my 40 years of political history, I have never seen him in that area."