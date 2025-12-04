BJP sweeps 7 of 12 MCD bypolls, AAP pushed to distant second

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday eased to victory in seven of 12 seats in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-polls, adding to its dominant win in the February Assembly election. The AAP, dumped out of power by the BJP 10 months ago after over a decade in power, finished a distant second with three seats.

And a struggling Congress did what it could not do earlier this year, that is win a seat. The 12th seat went to the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB). Interestingly, of the seven BJP winners, six were women. According to the State Election Commission, the BJP secured a vote share of 45.09%, while the AAP and the Congress managed 34.97% and 13.44%, respectively.

The results were a mixed bag for the AAP, which previously held three of the 12 wards. The party lost the minority-dominated Chandni Mahal and Chandni Chowk wards, while managing victories in Mundka, Dakshinpuri, and Naraina. For the BJP, reclaiming the prestigious Chandni Chowk ward was a symbolic win.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta thanked voters on X, calling the victory a strong testament to the tireless hard work of its workers and to the organisation’s dedication and collective strength. Party leaders, including Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, blamed the AAP’s setbacks on its “corruption” record.

The BJP not only retained the Shalimar Bagh B ward, previously represented by Gupta herself, but also did so with a resounding margin of over 10,000 votes, the largest in these bypolls. In Shalimar Bagh B, Anita Jain won by 10,101 votes, surpassing the 7,990-vote margin Gupta achieved in 2022. In Dwarka B, previously held by BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, the party held its ground with Manisha Devi defeating AAP’s Raj Bala by 9,100 votes. The 2022 margin in this ward had been 6,877 votes.