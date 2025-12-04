Capital green breached on Africa Avenue without approval, NDMC to begin probe

NEW DELHI: A private firm reportedly uprooted a green belt stretch and damaged an adjacent footpath on Africa Avenue in Sarojini Nagar on Wednesday, officials claimed. The stretch is maintained by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). The site is located on the main road opposite Shaheed Sudhir Tyagi Marg in the Sarojini Nagar area.

According to sources, the firm allegedly installed a gate in the area and created a path to allow vehicular entry. NDMC authorities have been notified, and a detailed enquiry into the incident is underway.

“Without permission, the firm uprooted the green belt and broke the footpath on Africa Avenue and installed a big gate there,” said a source.

Officials confirmed the extent of the damage, saying, “The whole footpath and green belt have been damaged, and the new gate has been installed on the main road by breaking the boundary wall.”