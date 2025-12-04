Centre says 2.90 lakh beneficiaries deleted under National Food Security Act in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: The Union Government has stated that under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 23.79 lakh cases were flagged in Punjab.

Over 2.90 lakh beneficiaries have been deleted, and the verification of 20.69 lakh has not been completed.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had alleged that the centre had deleted 8 lakh beneficiaries, and he would not allow any beneficiary to be removed.

In reply to a question asked by Punjab Congress president and Member of Parliament from Ludhiana, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya stated that there are 40,93,003 ration cards as of date and 1,51,67,073 beneficiaries under the NFSA in Punjab.

Of these, e-KYC of 20,69,338 beneficiaries was not completed. While 23,79,400 cases were flagged and 2,90,940 beneficiaries were removed after field verification and due process.

Sharing the number of ration cards, it also stated that 40,93,003 are as of date in 2025, while last year the number of ration cards was 41,76,455 and in 2023 the figure stood at 37,87, 561 and in 2022 the number was 40,67,879.

In response to a query regarding whether the Union government issued repeated reminders and deadlines to the Punjab government to complete Aadhaar-based e-KYC and beneficiary verification under the National Food Security Act, "The department of food and public distribution has issued multiple communications to all state governments, including the government of Punjab, urging the timely completion of Aadhaar based e-KYC and beneficiary verification under NFS A. These include repeated reminders, DO letters, and reviews through video conferences."