Centre says 2.90 lakh beneficiaries deleted under National Food Security Act in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: The Union Government has stated that under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 23.79 lakh cases were flagged in Punjab.
Over 2.90 lakh beneficiaries have been deleted, and the verification of 20.69 lakh has not been completed.
Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had alleged that the centre had deleted 8 lakh beneficiaries, and he would not allow any beneficiary to be removed.
In reply to a question asked by Punjab Congress president and Member of Parliament from Ludhiana, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya stated that there are 40,93,003 ration cards as of date and 1,51,67,073 beneficiaries under the NFSA in Punjab.
Of these, e-KYC of 20,69,338 beneficiaries was not completed. While 23,79,400 cases were flagged and 2,90,940 beneficiaries were removed after field verification and due process.
Sharing the number of ration cards, it also stated that 40,93,003 are as of date in 2025, while last year the number of ration cards was 41,76,455 and in 2023 the figure stood at 37,87, 561 and in 2022 the number was 40,67,879.
In response to a query regarding whether the Union government issued repeated reminders and deadlines to the Punjab government to complete Aadhaar-based e-KYC and beneficiary verification under the National Food Security Act, "The department of food and public distribution has issued multiple communications to all state governments, including the government of Punjab, urging the timely completion of Aadhaar based e-KYC and beneficiary verification under NFS A. These include repeated reminders, DO letters, and reviews through video conferences."
"Various communications by this department were sent to states, followed by several review meetings via video conference, advising the state to take immediate corrective action on the large number of flagged cases reflected in the Rightful Targeting Dashboard and to expedite eKYC completion. While identification of eligible households under Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Households (PHH) is the statutory responsibility of the State Governments under the NFSA, the Union Government supports States through regular monitoring and technological interventions to ensure rightful targeting,’’ stated the reply.
Regarding steps taken by the government to ensure that eligible poor families in Punjab do not lose access to subsidised food grains, the reply noted that while identification of eligible households under Antyodaya Anna Yojana and Priority Households is the statutory responsibility of state governments under NFSA, the union government supports states through regular monitoring and technological interventions to ensure rightful targeting.
Key initiatives include the development and provision of the Rightful Targeting dashboard, which analytically highlights flagged beneficiaries to enable states to verify these cases on the ground and sanitise their databases, regular advisories, correspondences. Review meetings with the government of Punjab to ensure timely e-KYC completion and verification, and the removal or retention of flagged cases under the Rightful Targeting dashboard after field verification by the state government so that genuine beneficiaries are not deleted.
In August this year, CM Mann had said, “As long as I am the CM of Punjab, no beneficiary will be deleted.”
The Centre allegedly asked the Punjab Government to delete 8,02,493 ration cards under the Public Distribution System (PDS), claiming they did not fulfil the eligibility criteria.
“This means that 32 lakh beneficiaries of Punjab will be deprived of subsidised wheat. Of the 1.53 crore beneficiaries, the state government has verified 1.29 crore beneficiaries according to the original checklist,” he said.
Mann added that he has requested a six-month extension from the Centre and intends to raise the issue at the highest levels of the Union Government.