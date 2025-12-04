Delhi man says he used ChatGPT to 'hack' a scammer—and it worked

A Reddit user has posted a detailed account on r/delhi claiming he managed to expose and intimidate an alleged scammer by using an AI-generated geolocation and front-camera capture link, forcing the person to abruptly call off the operation.

According to the post, the user, a young IT graduate, said the episode began when he received a message on Facebook from a number impersonating one of his college seniors, an IAS officer. The impostor allegedly claimed that a CRPF officer friend was being transferred and was selling expensive household items “dirt cheap,” and asked for his phone number. The Redditor noted that the real senior already had his number, which immediately raised suspicion. After confirming with the actual senior on WhatsApp that the message was fake, he realised it was part of a larger scam.

The post claims that a second number soon contacted him, this time using an army profile picture, and sent photos of furniture and appliances, insisting on a quick QR-code payment. At this point, the user said he decided not just to block the scammer but to “turn the tables.”