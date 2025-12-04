ED arrests educational trust chief in Rajasthan for 'money laundering, radicalisation'

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Mohammed Sadeeque, former President of Alfurkan Educational Trust in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, on Thursday for money laundering linked to forced religious conversions and radicalisation activities, the agency said.

The federal investigations allegedly reveal systematic diversion of public donations, extensive cash-based criminal operations and suspicious foreign associations and conduct indicative of radicalisation.

“The arrest of Mohammed Sadeeque marks a significant step in dismantling a network of shadow financial operations, suspected radical influences and unlawful activities operating under the guise of charitable and religious work,” the agency claimed.

Following the arrest, the court granted ED custody of Sadeeque for three days for further investigation.

The agency initiated a probe based on two cases registered by Rajasthan Police and credible information wherein it is alleged that Sadeeque was involved in radicalisation activities, Dawah activity and forced religious conversions, association with various overseas radical outfits and suspicious high-value financial transactions routed through his and his family members’ bank accounts, running into crores of rupees.

The police FIRs and chargesheets also mention charges of attempt to murder and use of illegal arms by Sadeeque. The federal agency, during probe, found that Sadeeque formed Alfurkan Educational Trust, which manages Masjid-e-Ayesha and routinely collected sizeable public donations for and through this trust, primarily in cash, with no financial record keeping.