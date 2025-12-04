ED conducts first search in Meghalaya's Tura in alleged GHADC fund misappropriation case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate’s Shillong Sub-zone has conducted its first search operation in West Garo Hills’ Tura in connection with the case related to the alleged misappropriation of funds of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

The searches were carried out at five premises pertaining to the accused, Boston Ch. Marak, Ismail Marak, Kubon Sangma and Nikseng Sangma.

The case relates to the non-execution of developmental works and the alleged diversion of funds allocated for the development of the Asanang Constituency under the GHADC. Out of a total allocation of Rs 28.66 crore, members of the committee, in alleged collusion with certain contractors, diverted and misused the funds in contravention of established rules and procedures.

According to the ED, instances have been found where 60% of the sanctioned funds were irregularly released as advance payments to contractors Kubon Sangma and Nikseng Sangma, contrary to applicable rules and provisions. Acting under the alleged directions of Ismail Marak, multiple cheques were issued in their names.

Subsequently, Kubon Sangma withdrew the entire amount and handed it over to Ismail Marak, while Nikseng Sangma transferred his share directly to the bank account as directed, officials said.

Further investigation is in progress.