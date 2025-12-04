Former CM Biren Singh warns of ‘existential crisis’ in Manipur as Poppy cultivation ravages forests

GUWAHATI: Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has warned of an existential crisis for the state, highlighting the destruction of forests due to poppy plantations.

He shared a video on X showing purported poppy fields in the Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district.

“This video, recorded today (Wednesday), shows why recurrent floods have taken place in the state. The footage shows poppy plantations at Kolten and Selsi hill ranges of IT Road under T. Waichong Sub-division in Kangpokpi district,” he posted.

“All our forests have been destroyed while we are trying to pull each other down. None of our leaders has spoken out against such large-scale devastation,” he said.

Singh questioned why forest department officials had not taken action against the perpetrators. “It is suspected that armed militants are involved in these illicit activities. Unless we take concrete action, the state will face an existential crisis,” he cautioned.

JTCM petition PM

Meanwhile, the Joint Tribes Council Manipur (JTCM) on Thursday petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing his attention to the “alarming” issue of unchecked illegal migration “in our region” and its far-reaching consequences for the indigenous population, social security, and demographic balance of Manipur.

“In recent years, Manipur has witnessed a growing influx of illegal migrants from war-torn Myanmar and from Indian states where the NRC exercise is being implemented. This continuous inflow has strained local resources and now poses a serious threat to the cultural identity, economic stability, and traditional livelihoods of native indigenous communities in Manipur,” the JTCM said in a memorandum submitted to Modi through the Governor.

The JTCM, a conglomerate of the Liangmai Naga Council, Rongmei Naga Council, Zeme Naga Council, and Inpui Naga Union, claimed that the situation was particularly critical along major highways, where new settlements have mushroomed unchecked.