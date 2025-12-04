Former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal passes away; daughter performs last rites

NEW DELHI: Former Mizoram governor and senior advocate Swaraj Kaushal, the husband of late BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj, passed away on Thursday afternoon.

He was 73. He was taken to AIIMS by his daughter, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, and other family members, following a chest pain complaint. However, doctors at the hospital declared him dead, the Delhi BJP said in a statement.

The mortal remains of Kaushal were cremated at Lodhi Road crematorium in the presence of Union minister Arjund Ram Meghwal, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the BJP's Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva, and several leaders of the party and the RSS.

"His daughter Bansuri Swaraj lit the pyre before sunset and completed the last rites, following Sanatan traditions," the statement said.

A contingent of the Delhi Police accorded a final salute to the former governor at the crematorium.

Bansuri Swaraj, in an emotional post on X, said her father's affection, discipline, simplicity, patriotism and immense patience were the light of her life, which would never diminish.

"Your departure has descended upon us as the deepest pain in the heart, yet the mind holds on to the belief that you are now reunited with your mother, in the presence of the almighty and eternal peace.

Being your daughter is the greatest pride of my life, and your legacy, values and blessings will be the bases of my journeys ahead," said the New Delhi BJP MP.