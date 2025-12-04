Gen Z hooked on to junk food, use apps to order processed items, says study

NEW DELHI: Gen Z is hooked on junk food and regularly order from popular online app to purchase ultra-processed foods (UPFs) like soft drinks, juices, biscuits, cakes, ice creams, candies, chips, and noodles, said a latest survey, which found that alarmingly one in two packaged food items listed on quick commerce platforms in India is high on fat, sugar and salts (HFSS).

The survey findings come in the wake of the Lancet series, which said the rise of UPFs in human diets is damaging public health and fuelling chronic diseases from obesity, diabetes, and cancer globally.

The survey, which received over 24,000 responses from parents of Gen Z across 277 districts of India, also found that eight online sites, including Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, Jiomart, and other quick commerce platforms, have over 40% of their packaged food listings as UPFs or with HFSS content.