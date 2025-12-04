Health, National Security cess will not be levied on essential commodities; revenues to be shared with states: FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday informed the Lok Sabha that the proposed Health and National Security Cess will not be levied on essential commodities but would be imposed on the production capacity of pan masala units, which is a demerit good.

Moving the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025, for discussion in the lower House, Sitharaman also said the proceeds from the cess will be shared with states under specific health schemes.

"By levying the cess, we expect that it would act as a deterrent for pan masala consumption. Part of the revenue from this cess will be shared with states through health awareness or other health-related schemes/activities," Sitharaman said.