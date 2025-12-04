IndiGo to scale down flight operations from December 8; expects stable operations by Feb 10 next year

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, IndiGo airlines on Thursday informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that it expects to fully restore normal and stable operations by February 10, 2026.

The airline said that flight cancellations would continue over the next three days and that it would start scaling down flight operations from December 8 to minimize disruptions. IndiGo has also sought exemptions for its A320 aircraft from certain Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms, the DGCA said.

A high-level meeting was held by the DGCA Director General along with senior IndiGo leadership to review the operational disruptions that have affected airports since late November, according to an official release.

Over 200 flights were cancelled on December 3, while more than 300 flights were impacted on December 4.

“IndiGo has assured the DGCA that corrective actions are underway and that normal and stable operations will be fully restored by February 10, 2026,” the release said.