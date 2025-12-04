Land-for-job 'scam': Delhi court defers order on framing charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav, others

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday deferred its order on framing of charges in the alleged land-for-job scam involving RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members and others.

Special CBI Judge Vishal Gogne directed the CBI to file a status report after verifying the status of the accused persons in the case.

Of the 103 accused persons in the case, four have died.

Judge Gogne posted the matter for further proceedings on December 8.

The CBI had filed chargesheets against Lalu Yadav, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, their son and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and others in connection with the alleged scam.

The prosecution has alleged that the appointments in the Group-D category of the West Central Zone of the Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, were made during Lalu Yadav's tenure as railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates.

The CBI has also claimed that the appointments were made in violation of norms and that the transactions involved benami properties, amounting to criminal misconduct and conspiracy.

The accused have denied the charges, claiming the case is politically motivated.