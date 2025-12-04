LIVE | Winter session Day 4: Congress moves Adjournment Motions in LS seeking debate on Delhi-NCR pollution

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House amid protest by opposition members in the well on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025.
Winter session Day 4: Congress moves Adjournment Motions in LS seeking debate on Delhi-NCR pollution

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to move the Health Security to National Security Cess Bill, 2025 for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha.

As the 2025 Winter Session of Parliament enters its fourth day, Congress MPs on Thursday moved adjournment motion notices in the Lok Sabha seeking an urgent debate on the worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR and across North India. In his notice, Congress MP Manickam Tagore accused the Centre of being “paralysed”, saying it was issuing “advisories instead of action” and “slogans instead of a coordinated national strategy”, while the party demanded that air pollution be declared a national health emergency.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to move the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025 for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha today.

According to the day’s list of business, the Lok Sabha will first take up the Seventh Report of the Committee on Estimates (2025–26), to be presented by MPs Jugal Kishore and Sanjay Jaiswal. The report reviews the implementation of the PM-KUSUM scheme and the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

This will be followed by the tabling of reports by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Ashok Kumar Rawat from the Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and by Basavraj Bommai and GM Harish Balayogi on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, MPs Brij Lal and Harsh Vardhan Shringla will present reports on the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice.

The session has also seen heightened protests from the Opposition INDIA bloc, which on Wednesday demonstrated outside Parliament against the implementation of the four new Labour Codes. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of pursuing a “pro-capitalist and anti-worker mindset”. On the legislative front, the Lok Sabha cleared a Bill to raise excise duty on tobacco products post-GST compensation cess, while the Rajya Sabha passed the Water Bill through a voice vote.

‘Children are dying, elderly can’t breathe’: Sonia Gandhi urges Centre to act on Delhi air pollution

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, speaking on Delhi’s worsening air pollution, said it is the government’s responsibility to act. “Children are dying, and elderly people like me are severely impacted… they can’t breathe,” she said, adding that she has written an article outlining what she believes should be done.

Proceedings commence in Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha proceedings begin.

FM Sitharaman likely to table Health Security se National Security Cess Bill today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to move the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha today. The Bill aims to boost resources for national security and public health. It proposes levying a cess on machines installed and other processes involved in the manufacturing or production of specified goods.

Congress MPs move Adjournment Motions in Lok Sabha over Delhi-NCR pollution

Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Manish Tewari and Vijay Vasanth on Thursday moved Adjournment Motion notices in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR and across North India. As the Winter Session enters its fourth day, the MPs urged the Centre to declare pollution a national health emergency.

Tagore, in his notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General, said the “government remains paralysed, issuing advisories instead of action, committees instead of solutions, slogans instead of a coordinated national strategy.” He demanded a national clean air mission backed by law, strict liability for polluters and emergency health protocols.

Vijay Vasanth accused the government of a “monumental failure to even measure the crisis,” claiming that without real-time data, CAQM and CPCB were unable to implement GRAP measures effectively. He reiterated the demand for a national public health emergency and called for restoring monitoring stations, enforcing liability, and launching a time-bound clean-air mission.

