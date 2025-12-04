LIVE | Winter session Day 4: Congress moves Adjournment Motions in LS seeking debate on Delhi-NCR pollution

Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Manish Tewari and Vijay Vasanth on Thursday moved Adjournment Motion notices in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR and across North India. As the Winter Session enters its fourth day, the MPs urged the Centre to declare pollution a national health emergency.
Tagore, in his notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General, said the “government remains paralysed, issuing advisories instead of action, committees instead of solutions, slogans instead of a coordinated national strategy.” He demanded a national clean air mission backed by law, strict liability for polluters and emergency health protocols.
Vijay Vasanth accused the government of a “monumental failure to even measure the crisis,” claiming that without real-time data, CAQM and CPCB were unable to implement GRAP measures effectively. He reiterated the demand for a national public health emergency and called for restoring monitoring stations, enforcing liability, and launching a time-bound clean-air mission.