LIVE | Winter session Day 4: Congress moves Adjournment Motions in LS seeking debate on Delhi-NCR pollution

As the 2025 Winter Session of Parliament enters its fourth day, Congress MPs on Thursday moved adjournment motion notices in the Lok Sabha seeking an urgent debate on the worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR and across North India. In his notice, Congress MP Manickam Tagore accused the Centre of being “paralysed”, saying it was issuing “advisories instead of action” and “slogans instead of a coordinated national strategy”, while the party demanded that air pollution be declared a national health emergency.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to move the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025 for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha today.

According to the day’s list of business, the Lok Sabha will first take up the Seventh Report of the Committee on Estimates (2025–26), to be presented by MPs Jugal Kishore and Sanjay Jaiswal. The report reviews the implementation of the PM-KUSUM scheme and the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

This will be followed by the tabling of reports by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Ashok Kumar Rawat from the Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and by Basavraj Bommai and GM Harish Balayogi on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, MPs Brij Lal and Harsh Vardhan Shringla will present reports on the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice.

The session has also seen heightened protests from the Opposition INDIA bloc, which on Wednesday demonstrated outside Parliament against the implementation of the four new Labour Codes. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of pursuing a “pro-capitalist and anti-worker mindset”. On the legislative front, the Lok Sabha cleared a Bill to raise excise duty on tobacco products post-GST compensation cess, while the Rajya Sabha passed the Water Bill through a voice vote.