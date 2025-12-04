Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav launches 20-strong fleet of Shikaras in Bhopal’s Upper Lake

BHOPAL: Tourists craving to relish rides on the Shikara boats, but finding the iconic Dal Lake in Kashmir or backwaters of Kerala too far, now have the option to enjoy the same ride in the heart of India – Madhya Pradesh.
With a 20-strong fleet of Shikaras, the Shikara Boat service was launched in the Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal’s Upper Lake on Thursday.
The 20 Shikaras, which were launched by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, are equipped with food and comfortable seating arrangements for visitors, and are expected to give Madhya Pradesh’s water tourism a new identity at the national and international level.
While urging tourists from across the country and residents of Bhopal and the state to enjoy the Shikara Boat service, the CM said that the Madhya Pradesh Tourism is expanding water-sports activities and that tourists will also be able to purchase indigenous products while enjoying the shikara rides.
The CM and other dignitaries enjoyed tea, poha, samosas and fruits from the shikara boat restaurant. The CM also purchased traditional Bag & Batik textiles and organic products from the floating boat market.
This is for the first time in Madhya Pradesh that Shikaras are being operated on such a large scale.
All the 20 Shikaras which were launched on Thursday, have been built using pollution-free, modern technology. They are built from fibre-reinforced polyurethane and high-quality non-reactive materials that do not cause any chemical reaction with water, ensuring the complete safety of the lake’s ecology and water purity.
These shikaras have been crafted by an internationally renowned organisation whose boats are already popular with tourists in Kerala, Bengal, and Assam. With their addition, Bhopal’s Boat Club is now ready to welcome visitors with these attractive new vessels. Along with boating, tourists will be able to enjoy bird-watching and purchase handicrafts, local dishes, organic vegetables and fruits during the ride.
Each Shikara Boat can accommodate four to six passengers. Each Shikara ride will be 20 minutes long. While four passengers will have to pay Rs 300 for the 20-minute ride, six passengers will have to pay Rs 450 for the same ride.
The service will be operational from 9 am till sunset.
Importantly, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had reportedly banned all motorized boats, including diesel and petrol-powered ones, in Bhopal's Upper Lake in September 2023 to protect the wetland.
The order had come in response to a petition highlighting the environmental damage caused by these activities, which includes emissions from the boats.
The ban applies to cruise boats and other motor-propelled vessels operating on the Upper Lake and other designated wetlands in the state.
Later, in March 2024, the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by the MP Tourism Development Corporation, which challenged the NGT order.