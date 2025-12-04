Maha minister asks why environmentalists oppose tree felling for Kumbh but not goat sacrifices on Eid

MUMBAI: Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane on Thursday wondered why environmentalists opposing the felling of trees in Nashik ahead of Kumbh Mela were never seen opposing the slaughter of goats on Eid.

Rane's remarks came amid protests by civil society members against the Nashik civic body's plan to cut down more than 1,700 trees in the Tapovan area to build a 'Sadhu Gram' (settlement for religious leaders) ahead of the Kumbh Mela, which will begin in October 2026.

"The environmental activists who oppose tree felling at Tapovan in Nashik, were never seen opposing goat sacrifice. All religions equal?" Rane said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Opposition NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member from Dindori in Nashik district, Bhaskar Bhagare, expressed disappointment over the proposed tree felling.

"We are already witnessing erratic rains, flooding and extreme weather conditions in the last few years. In such a situation, cutting down so many trees is unacceptable," he said, adding that he has written to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on the issue.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the government would ensure no harm to the environment.