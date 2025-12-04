Modi meets BJP MPs to firm up Bengal strategy

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked BJP MPs from West Bengal to counter the TMC government and work towards winning the assembly elections next year.

BJP MPs from the state met the PM along with Khagen Murmu, Maldah Uttar MP who was attacked by a mob in October. “The PM told us to keep fighting the West Bengal government to save democracy. We will remove this government,” Union minister Sukanta Majumdar said after the meeting.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said the PM highlighted BJP workers’ role in public outreach. “He has encouraged us to continue the positive work and to take steps towards reaching out to every individual across the state,” Bista posted on X.